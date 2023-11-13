13th Annual Rotary Altamonte Art, Craft and Wine Festival

AACWF

Join us on November 18th and 19th for the 13th Annual Rotary Altamonte – Art, Craft & Wine Festival! It’s the perfect time of year to enjoy the cooler weather and a great opportunity to start your holiday shopping!

This festival features 150+ talented artists and crafters offering original and unique items. Setting this event apart from other art and craft shows is the free wine tasting taking place both days.

This two-day event will be held at Cranes Roost Park in Uptown Altamonte. The lake is encircled by one mile of continuous walkway with benches and covered seating areas.

Nonstop entertainment and food vendors add to the fun, and we also have a KIDZKORNER to entertain the kids.

For all the info and a festival map, CLICK HERE!





