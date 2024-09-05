Xian Zhang to become music director of Seattle Symphony starting with 2025-26 season

Xian Zhang was hired Thursday as music director of the Seattle Symphony, becoming the first woman conductor to head a major West Coast orchestra and filling a post that had been vacant since Thomas Dausgaard quit abruptly in January 2022.

Zhang agreed to a five-year contract starting in 2025-26, the orchestra said Thursday. She becomes music director designate this season.

She first conducted the orchestra at Seattle's Benaroya Hall in June 2008 in Prokofiev’s “Alexander Nevsky” and has returned several times, including for performances of Orff’s “Carmina Burana” in 2023 and Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” this April.

“With each visit, I realized the depth and the understanding of the music from the musicians,” she said. “It felt in a way musically speaking that we’re really on the same page and speaking the same language.”

Zhang has been music director of the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra since 2016-17 and won a 2023 Grammy Award for a recording with the Philadelphia Orchestra and the string trio Time for Three of works by Jennifer Higdon and Kevin Puts.

Seattle Symphony President Krishna Thiagarajan said he was impressed by “the energy and the connection between her and the orchestra that also translated to the audience.”

“She brings a new perspective to anything that she conducts while being truthful to traditional interpretations of what we would call core repertoire,” he said. “She has a great sense of contemporary American composers, especially contemporary American composers that have an ethnic background, of immigrant composers. She’s been a champion for the causes of women in music over her career.”

Following lengthy music director tenures of Gerard Schwarz (1985-2011) and Ludovic Morlot (2011-19), Dausgaard was hired in October 2017 to start a four-year contract in 2019-20. After Dausgaard quit with 1 1/2 seasons remaining in his contract, he told Danish National Radio’s P2 ,“I have felt threatened and I haven’t felt safe with going to work” and told The New York Times “I felt my life is too precious to be in such tension.” Orchestra officials denied any impropriety.

Jon Rosen, the lawyer who has chaired the orchestra’s board since August 2021, said Dausgaard’s messy departure “certainly was at least a subliminal consideration” in the search for a successor.

“We all wanted to have someone who was going to be very congenial, be able to relate to the musicians,” he said. “I certainly wanted to learn from the experience with Thomas.”

Born in China, Zhang started playing piano at 3, went to Beijing’s Central Conservatory of Music and was invited by a teacher to step in to conduct Mozart’s “Le Nozze di Figaro” at 19 with the China National Opera Orchestra.

She attended the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, won the Maazel/Vilar International Conductors’ Competition in 2002 and was hired as the New York Philharmonic’s assistant conductor and later associate. Zhang became music director of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra from 2005-07 and the Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano Giuseppe Verdi from 2009-16.

Seattle had 176 scheduled concerts and 6,583 subscribers last season when it sold 69.65% of tickets, exceeding its 58.94% in the 2018-19 season before the pandemic. Revenue last season is estimated at $31.6 million, including $11.9 million from tickets.

Zhang is committed to up to 14 weeks annually with Seattle and eight with New Jersey, where she lives. Her 2024-25 season includes performances with the Metropolitan Opera, Boston Symphony Orchestra, New World Symphony Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Montreal Symphony Orchestra and Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Zhang returns to the Seattle Symphony for programs in March and June.

She was in Brazil in June to conduct the São Paulo State Symphony Orchestra when Alexander Monsey, her agent at IMG Artists, called to say the Seattle Symphony had offered her the job.

“I was kind of surprised,” she said. “I was completely not prepared to hear such good news.”

