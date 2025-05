William Shewan was nominated by his wife Janice who says, “My husband has been a cop for 34 years. He currently is an SRO with Orange County Sheriff’s Office and loves his kids dearly. He is a positive role model for them and always encourages them to be their best.”

William, As a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 Gift Card to Fish Lips Waterfront Bar & Grill at Port Canaveral.

