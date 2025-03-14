Entertainment

Vedder Cup at stake when Padres face Mariners as part of Pearl Jam singer's charity drive

Mariners Padres Spring Baseball Seattle Mariners third baseman Donovan Solano, left, greets San Diego Padres third base coach, infield & base running instructor Tim Leiper, right, during a spring training baseball game Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

PEORIA, Ariz. — (AP) — The winner of the annual series between the San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners will now win the Vedder Cup, a trophy designed by Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder.

This award is part of a charity drive benefiting the Epidermolysis Bullosa Research Partnership, an organization co-founded by Eddie and Jill Vedder. The charity is dedicated to funding research to discover treatments and cures for Epidermolysis Bullosa, a condition that causes blistering of the skin.

The Padres and Mariners play two series against each other every season. This year, they meet May 16-18 at Seattle and Aug. 25-27 at San Diego.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!