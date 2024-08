Vance Berry was nominated by his cousin, Brock Johnson, who said “Vance works for station 61 as a tiller driver for Winter Park! He is one of the most hard working and loyal men I know! He’s a mentor to me and I value our relationship! He’s a very well-respected man and an amazing father to his two boys Westley and Wyatt!”

Vance, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a $100 gift card to Metro Diner.

