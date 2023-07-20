Universal Orlando announces new DreamWorks Animation land.

Universal Studios Orlando is inviting guests to step into “the colorful world of DreamWorks Animation”

The land will bring to life iconic DreamWorks characters such as Trolls, Shrek, and Po from “Kung Fu Panda”. Guests will be able to to explore an interactive space and experience their favorite characters in all new ways.

BREAKING: Step into the colorful world of DreamWorks Animation in an immersive and interactive new land - Coming to Universal Studios Florida in 2024.



Learn More: https://t.co/esfDsuG26a pic.twitter.com/6EpIV4iQOp — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) July 20, 2023

Last month the park welcomed the new Minion Land and have since been testing the Villain-Con Minion Blast walk through experience.

The company will also welcome Epic Universe to it’s collection of theme parks in 2025.

DreamWorks Animation land is expected to open sometime next year.





