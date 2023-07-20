Entertainment

Universal Orlando announces new DreamWorks Animation land.

By Nicole Diaz

DreamWorks land Universal Orlando has announced a new land based on DreamWorks Animation. (UniversalParksUSA.com)

By Nicole Diaz

Universal Studios Orlando is inviting guests to step into “the colorful world of DreamWorks Animation”

The land will bring to life iconic DreamWorks characters such as Trolls, Shrek, and Po from “Kung Fu Panda”. Guests will be able to to explore an interactive space and experience their favorite characters in all new ways.

Last month the park welcomed the new Minion Land and have since been testing the Villain-Con Minion Blast walk through experience.

The company will also welcome Epic Universe to it’s collection of theme parks in 2025.

DreamWorks Animation land is expected to open sometime next year.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!