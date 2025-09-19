Trooper Sir Francis McKinnon|Honoree for September 19th, 2025

Trooper Sir Francis McKinnon was nominated by Trooper Chris Ponder who says, “I would like to nominate Trooper Sir Francis McKinnon of the Florida Highway Patrol.

Trooper McKinnon has proudly served with the Patrol since 2013 and is known for his selfless, kind-hearted nature and tireless work ethic. Even as the Florida Highway Patrol has taken on more responsibility than ever, Trooper McKinnon still finds time to brighten children’s days by doing a perfect Mickey Mouse impression.

Everyone who works with Trooper McKinnon—and every member of the public who meets him—knows him as a genuinely nice person who is always willing to lend a hand when someone is in need. His dedication, good humor, and compassion make him a shining example of what it means to be a Florida Highway Patrol trooper..”

Trooper McKinnon, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive 4 tickets to the Kennedy Space Center Visitors Complex

