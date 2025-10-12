'Tron: Ares' tops box office but falls short of expectations with $33.5 million debut

LOS ANGELES — "Tron: Ares" powered up the box office grid in the top spot this weekend, but Disney's third entry in the sci-fi franchise fell short of expectations.

Despite some favorable reviews — including a three-out-of-four-star one from The Associated Press — the new "Tron" film starring Jared Leto, Greta Lee and Jeff Bridges earned $33.5 million, according to Comscore estimates on Sunday. The big-budget project, reported to cost around $150 million, arrived 15 years after "Tron: Legacy" opened to $44 million before grossing more than $400 million globally.

The latest chapter follows a battle between two powerful technology firms, Emcom and Dillinger, who face off against the same artificial intelligence barrier. Both can generate physical creations using laser-based 3D printers — but each creation lasts only 29 minutes before collapsing into ash.

“Tron: Ares” was packed with action and nostalgia, but it wasn't enough to draw big numbers across more than 4,000 theaters.

“It's been tough for that franchise to gain traction for it to become a big mega franchise," said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore. He noted that the original “Tron” movie in 1982 initially struggled at the box office, but it ultimately grew a cult following.

Dergarabedian said the international numbers could play a key role toward the film's profitability.

“It still topped the box office,” he said. "It picked a solid release date. All eyes are on a big Disney film that is a huge brand, known and has been around for decades.”

It wasn't the only new release that struggled to connect.

"Roofman," which starred Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst in the blue-collar dramedy about a construction worker trying to rebuild his life, opened in second place with a modest $8 million debut.

Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" came in third with $6.6 million. " Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie" held steady in fourth place with $3.3 million. The Netflix and DreamWorks family release — based on the popular preschool series — continues to perform well with younger audiences in its third weekend.

In fifth, “Soul on Fire” debuted with $3 million. The faith-based drama tells the true story of burn survivor and motivational speaker John O’Leary, featuring performances from Joel Courtney, William H. Macy and John Corbett.

"The Conjuring: Last Rites" followed with $2.9 million, marking another steady entry in Warner Bros.' long-running horror franchise.

In seventh, "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle" brought in $2.2 million, continuing the anime franchise's strong theatrical momentum worldwide.

"The Smashing Machine," starring Dwayne Johnson as UFC legend Mark Kerr, added $1.7 million in eighth place.

Rounding out the top 10 were "The Strangers: Chapter 2" with $1.5 million and "Good Boy" with $1.3 million.

After a couple big weekends last month, the box office has taken a hit in October — a month that Dergarabedian calls a bridge month between summer and holiday movie seasons. He said this month is perfect for films like “The Smashing Machine” and “After the Hunt,” which releases Oct. 17, to shine in their own way.

“If you're a movie fan, particularly in the indie, art house, award season types of film, this is a great month,” he said. “Moviegoers should embrace the eclectic offerings out there on the big screen.”

Top 10 movies by domestic box office

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

1. “Tron: Ares” $33.5 million

2. “Roofman,” $8 million.

3. “One Battle After Another,” $6.6 million.

4. “Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie,” $3.3 million.

5. “Soul on Fire,” $3 million.

6. “The Conjuring: Last Rites,” $2.9 million.

7. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle,” $2.2 million.

8. “The Smashing Machine,” $1.7 million.

9. “The Strangers: Chapter 2,” $1.5 million.

10. “Good Boy,” $1.3 million.

