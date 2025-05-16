Tom Quay|Honoree for May 16th, 2025

Entertainment

Tom Quay

Tom Quay was nominated by his wife Kim who says, “My husband is a firefighter paramedic for Osceola County Fire Rescue and gives his all to the citizens of Osceola County. I was a stay at home mom but I’m now in welding school so he is up all night running calls and comes home and is Mr Mom. The kids and I are so proud of him!”

Tom, As a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 Gift Card to Fish Lips Waterfront Bar & Grill at Port Canaveral.

