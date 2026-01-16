Steve Grice|Honoree for January 16th, 2026

Steve Grice was nominated by his daughter Victoria who said, “My father is a US Army combat veteran who served his country with honor. After serving his country he has served his community as a correctional officer for nearly 27 years. He retired as a master correctional officer from the Orange County jail and returned to serve at the central Florida reception center. ”

Steve, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 gift card to Marlow’s Tavern.

