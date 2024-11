Stephen Pearl was nominated by his father Allan. He said, ”He has three children who he spends so much time with, as well as several hundred kids at his school where he is the School Resource Officer for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.”

Stephen, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive admission for 4 to Gatorland, including the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line.

