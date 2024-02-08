Stage musical 'The Queen of Versailles' starring Kristin Chenoweth to make Boston bow this summer

NEW YORK — (AP) — Visitors to Boston this summer will get a treat: A stage show that reunites singer-actor Kristin Chenoweth with her "Wicked" songwriter Stephen Schwartz.

Chenoweth will star as socialite Jacqueline "Jackie" Siegel in the live adaptation of the 2012 documentary film "The Queen of Versailles." The musical will make its world premiere at Emerson Colonial Theatre from July 16-Aug. 18.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 28.

The musical will explore how Siegel and her billionaire husband, David “The Timeshare King” Siegel, set out to build the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida, a $100 million house inspired by the Palace of Versailles in France. The couple’s plans were dashed by the recession of 2008 and later they lost a teenage daughter to an overdose.

Producers say the musical “explores the true cost of fame, fortune and family." They hope it can make it to Broadway after its Boston try-out.

Chenoweth earned a Tony Award nomination for best actress in a musical playing Glinda in “Wicked.” She previously won a Tony for best featured actress in a musical, for her role in "You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown."

Academy Award-winning actor F. Murray Abraham will play Siegel's husband and other cast members include Melody Butiu and Nina White. The story is by Lindsey Ferrentino and direction is by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden, who helmed the hailed recent Broadway revival of "Parade."

