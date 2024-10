Shelley Betts of Polk County Fire Rescue was nominated by her friend, Tony. He says, “Shelly is an awesome person, mom and friend. She’s selfless and ever helpful. From cuts and scrapes to moving in the middle of the night. She’s always there. She’s also a kickass full-time paramedic for Polk County Fire Rescue.”

Shelley, thanks for all you do for the community. As a small way of saying thanks, you will receive 4 passes for Howl O Scream at Sea World.

