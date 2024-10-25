Seth Meyers is trading politics for parenting in new standup special

NEW YORK — (AP) — Seth Meyers admits there are times when he's in a disagreement with his wife or absurd situation with his kids and he can't help immediately thinking about making it into a bit. The comedian and host of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" has morphed several of those amusing stories into his latest HBO/Max standup special "Dad Man Walking."

Meyers' last HBO special, "Lobby Baby" in 2019 also delved into his adventures in parenting, and Meyers says after being cooped up with the family during the pandemic he couldn't NOT write about his kids and marriage to his wife, Alexi Ashe.

“I’ve always enjoyed how — unlike the nightly show, which is so tied to politics and the world we’re living in — this was more about sort of the universal experience of being part of a family,” Meyers said in a recent interview. “It’s really fun to be on stage and realize that you are not alone in the way you are feeling about things.”

The special was shot live at the Vic Theatre in Chicago where Meyers got big laughs when talking about mundane things like not knowing how to fold a stroller and the risks of playing board games with his children, who are 8, 6 and 3 years old.

Meyers said his kids so far haven't objected to him talking about the funny things they say and do on stage. "I am very cognizant of saying things that I feel like they'll be okay with," he said. Right now, they like being occasionally on TV and fodder for his act, but he knows that could end as they get older. His oldest son recently seemed less enthused about an annual turkey costume bit for Thanksgiving.

“The minute someone at school busts him for being in a turkey costume, game over,” Meyers said with a laugh. “But we will give them permission ... because my wife did buy into being married to a comedian, whereas they didn’t choose it.”

One of the special’s standout bits is about Alexi trying to get through airport security with a tub of hummus. Meyers was going to keep it to himself, but then couldn’t resist trying it onstage. “I am literally in real time thinking … it’s not just that the story is so funny, but I realize this really is a perfect example of who we both are in this marriage," he said. "It kind of overlaps nicely with the theme of what I’m trying to do.”

The special's director, Neal Brennan, suggests the humor lies in Meyers' relatable stories despite his fame and acerbic persona. “He’s very much in control on ‘Late Night’ and his home life? He is not at all in control," Brennan said, laughing.

Brennan, who also directed "Lobby Baby," says Meyers has zero airs when it comes to family. “The conceit of his thing is like, ‘I’m a very good business man ... and I have all the power. I have all the authority, whatever I say goes. And then I get home and it’s just a bunch of people taking advantage of me and wanting to talk about lava.’”

Known for his biting political commentary, Meyers says the humor in his act stems from recognizing how men and women fail each other, and he tries to spread the blame around fairly.

“I’m so loath to do that special about a man complaining about his wife,” Meyers said. He enjoys when husbands and wives both recognize themselves in his comedy. “The balance is very important to me. Whereas both sides politically is a completely useless waste of time, I do try to do both sides by marriage."

Meyers also reflected on "Saturday Night Live" celebrating 50 years and said he loved witnessing the "big swings" of his era on the show. "I loved just being there while you watched Kristen Wiig, Fred Armisen, Andy Samberg and Bill Hader all just become the people who would then be a massive part of show business for the next two decades."

While there will always be naysayers who say “SNL” isn’t as funny as it used to be, Meyers says being “beautifully uneven,” is one of its most enduring qualities, and likens it to watching live sports.

“You don’t know until it happens how it’s going to be,” Meyers said. “I’ve always said the worst show has something great and the best show has something terrible. And there’s no host that can guarantee consistency."

As for whether he'll keep doing stand up, Meyers said with all the family shenanigans, it's a pretty safe bet. “They keep providing content. So yeah, I can’t imagine it’s going to stop anytime soon.”

