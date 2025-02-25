SeaWorld Orlando expands park accessibility with American Sign Language (ASL) Saturdays

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is committed to inclusivity and accessibility for all and is continuing this stride by announcing American Sign Language (ASL) Saturdays.

SeaWorld Orlando is partnering with American Sign Language Services (ASLS) to provide seamless access to its popular shows and attractions with live ASL interpreters. ASLS interpreters are specially trained to deliver high-quality services.

Beginning on March 1 and recurring on the first Saturday of every month, this program aims to cater specifically to deaf and hard-of-hearing community members visiting the park.

ASL Saturdays will include:

ASL-Interpreted Shows: Select performances will feature live ASL interpretation, ensuring an inclusive experience for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing guests.

: Team members will assist with accessibility needs, including wheelchair seating and flexible arrangements for late arrivals. Reserved Seating for Interpreted Shows: Special seating areas will provide clear sightlines to ASL interpreters for an optimal viewing experience.

Seaworld Orlando is committed to delivering an inclusive and unforgettable experience for all. This is a chance for marine lovers, family and friends to make unforgettable memories.

Learn more about ASL Saturdays, including show schedules and guest services, here.

