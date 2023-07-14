Sara West | Honoree for July 14th, 2023

Sara was nominated by her wife, Kerry West, who said “She is an SRO with Osceola County and works at a challenging K-8 school. She deals with much heartbreak between child abuse, kids with drugs, fights, gun threats, and more. But she goes to work every day and tries to make a difference. She spots out kids in need, teaches classes on drugs, is a friend when a child needs one, and is also the athletic director for her school. She is a true hero!”

Sara, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a 4 pack of tickets for Gatorland including the Screaming Gator Zip Line.

©2023 Cox Media Group