Sara Hagler|Honoree for December 19th, 2025

Sara was nominated by Megan who said, “She is a dedicated and experienced er physician’s assistant that works countless hours saving life’s on various shifts from day shift to night shift. She does it for the love of the job and caring for patients in the thier moment of crisis. She deserves praise and thanks for all she does for our community with volunteer teaching first and and cpr to.local boy scouts to saving life’s at work!

Sara, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive four tickets to SeaWorld’s Holiday celebration happening select dates now through January 5th PLUS a sampling package for Festive Food and Seasonal Sips.

