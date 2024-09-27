Ryan Vranesevich | Honoree for September 27th, 2024

Ryan Vranesevich is a Lineworker for Duke Energy. He was nominated by his aunt, who said, “Ryan works for Duke Energy and just spent the last 2 weeks in Texas after hurricane Beryl helping to restore power to the affected areas leaving behind his 2 daughters Skylar and Savannah with his pregnant girlfriend Lynsey. He is one of the hardest working men that I know.”

Ryan, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive admission for 4 to Gatorland, including the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line.





