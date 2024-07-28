Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham beats hometown Whitecaps 4-1 in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — (AP) — Actor Ryan Reynolds watched Wrexham beat his hometown Vancouver Whitecaps 4-1 on Saturday night at BC Place.

Wrexham, a third-tier English club co-owned by Reynolds and popularized by the “Welcome to Wrexham” series, made its first trip to Vancouver.

The match was played in the Whitecaps’ stadium and was officially a neutral-site international friendly, but many of the 34,738 fans were decked out in red and white Wrexham jerseys and scarves.

Sebastian Revan, James McClean, Elliot Lee and Jordan Davies scored for Wrexham. Giuseppe Bovalina replied for Vancouver.

Fresh off his whirlwind press tour for the movie “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which opened in theatres Friday, the Vancouver-born Reynolds took in the match from a box along with his Wrexham co-chair, Rob McElhenney.

The win was Wrexham’s first on its weeklong “2024 Wrex Coast Tour,” following a pair of draws against Premier League sides Bournemouth and Chelsea in California.

