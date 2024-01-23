The Rock can finally be called The Rock after being called The Rock since the 90′s

Dwayne Johnson has never legally owned the name “The Rock,” but that is about to change under a new agreement with the WWE.

The deal will also see Johnson join the board of TKO Group, the sports and entertainment company that houses WWE and UFC.

More importantly, he’s being granted the full trademark to ‘The Rock’ ... which he has pretty much gone by his entire career, dating back to when he was in the ring.

TKO Group Holdings Inc. says Johnson’s board appointment, effective Tuesday, reflects its “commitment to delivering long-term value and strong performance for shareholders through strategic growth initiatives across both UFC and WWE.”

