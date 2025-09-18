Reactions pour in about ABC's suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's show

ABC's suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's show following comments he made about the killing of Charlie Kirk drew reactions from across the entertainment and political worlds, including from President Donald Trump.

Fellow late-night host Stephen Colbert got the news while taping an episode of his own show in New York, telling a stunned studio audience that “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” had been suspended.

“It was a mix of shock and bewilderment,” said audience member Monserrat Lopez, recounting how Colbert left the stage before coming back to say he would call Kimmel to talk privately.

Just this summer, CBS said Colbert's "Late Show" would end next year due to financial reasons — a decision made just after Colbert criticized a settlement between Trump and CBS's parent company over a "60 Minutes" story.

During Kimmel’s Monday night monologue, he suggested that the suspect in Kirk’s killing might have been a pro-Trump Republican.

Kimmel's show was suspended not long after Nexstar Communications Group announced plans to pull the program from its 23 ABC affiliates starting Wednesday. The Federal Communications Commission's chairman called Kimmel's comments "truly sick" and said his agency had a strong case for holding Kimmel, ABC and network parent Walt Disney Co. accountable for spreading misinformation.

There was no immediate comment from Kimmel, whose contract is up in May 2026. In its statement announcing the suspension, ABC didn’t cite a reason.

Here's are some other notable reactions posted on social media:

Trump

“Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC," he wrote, referring to late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers. "Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT”

Neither Fallon nor Meyers had commented publicly about Trump's post as of Thursday.

Former President Barack Obama

“After years of complaining about cancel culture, the current administration has taken it to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn’t like. This is precisely the kind of government coercion that the First Amendment was designed to prevent — and media companies need to start standing up rather than capitulating to it."

Brendan Carr, FCC chairman

“Local broadcasters have an obligation to serve the public interest. While this may be an unprecedented decision, it is important for broadcasters to push back on Disney programming that they determine falls short of community values.”

Ken Martin, Democratic National Committee chairman

“The state under Donald Trump has amassed a chilling record of restricting speech, extorting private companies, and dropping the full weight of the government censorship hammer on First Amendment rights. This is no exaggeration. Trump’s attorney general has directly confirmed that they’ll come after you for your speech, and now his FCC chair has doubled down. It’s not the bully pulpit anymore — it’s the thought police presidency.”

Wanda Sykes, comedian

“I was supposed to go over and have a chat with my friend Jimmy Kimmel on his show, but as you have heard by now, the Jimmy Kimmel Show has been pulled indefinitely. Abruptly, because of complaints from the Trump administration. So let’s see. He didn’t end the Ukraine war or solve Gaza within his first week. But he did end freedom of speech within his first year. Hey, for those of you who pray, now’s the time to do it. Love you Jimmy.”

Megyn Kelly, conservative podcaster

“I’m not sure who needs to hear this but Jimmy Kimmel got on the air and falsely stated as a fact that Charlie Kirk’s killer was MAGA, smearing an entire movement and Trump in particular with a vile disgusting lie — and at a time when the threat against those on the right is at an all-time high.”

Kelly was fired from her NBC morning show in 2018 after suggesting it was OK for white people to wear blackface at Halloween.

Jean Smart, actor

“I am horrified at the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel Live. What Jimmy said was FREE speech, not hate speech. People seem to only want to protect free speech when it suits THEIR agenda. Though I didn’t agree at ALL with Charlie Kirk; his shooting death sickened me; and should have sickened any decent human being. What is happening to our country?”

Mike Birbiglia, comedian

“I've spent a lot of time in public & private defending comedians I don't agree with. If you're a comedian & you don't call out the insanity of pulling Kimmel off the air — don't bother spouting off about free speech anymore.”

Mark R. Levin, conservative radio host and podcaster

"Kimmel canned for disgusting Kirk comments. ... Jimmy Kimmel is a pathetic hate monger. He should’ve been canned a long time ago. Better late than never.”

This story was updated to correct the spelling of Seth Meyers’ and Barack Obama's names.

