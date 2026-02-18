A rare Paul McCartney and Wings trove heads to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this summer

NEW YORK — A collection of Paul McCartney instruments, outfits, handwritten lyrics, unseen photos and tour memorabilia will be part of an exhibit at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this summer, billed as the first major museum show to feature McCartney and Wings.

“Paul McCartney and Wings” — made up of items from the musician's personal archive as well as donations from band members and associates — will focus on the period between McCartney’s self-titled 1970 solo debut through the 1971 formation of Wings and the band’s subsequent breakup in 1981.

The exhibit opens May 15 at the Cleveland home of the Hall, where McCartney has been inducted twice — as a member of the Beatles in 1988 and as a solo artist in 1999. Tickets are on sale now.

The news of the exhibit comes at a time when all parts of McCartney's career are being celebrated, including Sam Mendes’ upcoming biopics of the Fab Four and a new upcoming McCartney documentary, “Man on the Run,” on Amazon Prime Video.

In recent years, McCartney has offered glimpses of his career and life in such things as images he took during Beatlemania — “Photographs 1963–64: Eyes of the Storm” — and the books “Wings: The Story of the Band on the Run Book” and “The Lyrics.”

