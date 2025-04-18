Porchia and Stefan | Honorees for April 18th, 2025

Porchia and Stefan are a husband and wife and were nominated by their neighbor, Shawne Baker, who said “They are my neighbors. Portia is a detective in Maitland and Stefan Is a state trooper. They have 3 kids. She worked her way up all the way to detective. They’re both first responders when it comes down to it in storms. They are an asset to the force.”

Porchia and Stefan, As a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 gift card to The Whiskey on Sand Lake Road.

©2025 Cox Media Group