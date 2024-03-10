The Oscars carpet opens with strong metallics, reds and some Old Hollywood glam

NEW YORK — (AP) — And away we go. The Oscars red carpet opened Sunday for Hollywood's big night with a show of black, metallics and another drop-dead gorgeous gown worn by Laverne Cox.

Erika Alexander of “American Fiction” wore a white strapless gown with a black skirt trimmed in pastel tulle. The designer, Christian Siriano, said it was made in a miraculous four days.

Cox, working the carpet for E!, was the epitome of Old Hollywood glam in an hourglass look of black and low-plunging gold, her hair piled high as she fluttered a feather-light neck piece that trailed behind. Her look is vintage Mugler.

Scott George, a member of the Osage Nation and the first Indigenous person to receive an Oscar nomination for best original song, was among the early arrivals in a gray look trimmed in green and purple, his tie in matching colors.

Red, an “It” color of the awards season, had some early enthusiasts as arrivals heated up.

___

For more on this year's Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.