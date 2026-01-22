Oscar nominations snubs and surprises: Paul Mescal and Ariana Grande among biggest oversights

After such a strong year for movies, the brutal limitations of Oscar nominations were bound to have some big omissions. But there were several genuine shockers Thursday morning, including widely expected nominees like Ariana Grande and Paul Mescal missing out on nods in their respective acting categories. In some cases, that meant room for long overdue recognition, as with Delroy Lindo, who earned his first nomination for "Sinners."

Here are the biggest snubs and surprises:

SNUB: Ariana Grande and “Wicked: For Good”

"Wicked" got a staggering 10 nominations last year, and yet its much darker sequel, "Wicked: For Good," ended up with zero. That's possibly because the film wasn't as well received as the first by critics — but most still thought that Grande would snag another supporting nomination for her effervescent Glinda. It also means that Cynthia Erivo was left out of best actress, though she wasn't on many prediction lists this time around, and that it was roundly rejected for both crafts and — with two new, original options — song (yet somehow Diane Warren still managed to get through again).

SURPRISE: Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”

One of the best surprises of the morning was Lindo's supporting actor nod for playing the hard-drinking blues great Delta Slim in "Sinners." It's his first ever Oscar nomination and long overdue. But his inclusion also meant that another "sure thing" didn't make it.

SNUB: Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”

That seemingly sure thing was Mescal, who delivered an achingly poignant performance as the grieving father William Shakespeare in "Hamnet." It would have been his second Oscar nomination; in 2023, he was recognized for playing another sad father in "Aftersun."

SNUB: Guillermo del Toro, “Frankenstein”

It was widely assumed that three-time Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro would get a best director nomination for "Frankenstein," his lifetime passion project that got nine other nominations. The slight surprise is that the academy nominated Joachim Trier for "Sentimental Value" instead. Somewhat shockingly, del Toro has only been nominated for best director once, for "The Shape of Water" (he won that year).

SURPRISE: Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”

Who says awards campaigns don't pay off? Kate Hudson made it into the best actress category on a wave of celebrity support and goodwill for her performance as Claire Sardina, one part of a Neil Diamond tribute act. It's recognition that was a long time coming. Her first and last acting nomination was 25 years ago, for playing Penny Lane in "Almost Famous."

SNUB: Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”

Hudson's inclusion meant that Chase Infiniti did not get her first Oscar nomination for "One Battle After Another." Her performance as the teen Willa, wrapped up in a life-or-death situation of her parents' making, was the heart of Paul Thomas Anderson's masterpiece, and an arrestingly great screen debut.

SNUB: Amanda Seyfried, “The Testament of Ann Lee”

Amanda Seyfried was not as widely expected to get a leading actress nomination as Infiniti was, but she deserved one for her visceral, ecstatic turn as Shakers founder Ann Lee. With only one nomination to her name, for playing Marion Davies in "Mank," Seyfried is becoming one of our most underappreciated talents, at least as far as awards are concerned.

SURPRISE: Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Oscar voters hate to be boxed in, and apparently this year they heard the cries about biases against horror movies. Zach Cregger's "Weapons" was certainly one of the most talked about films of the year, but that doesn't always translate at awards time. But Amy Madigan, who seemed like the rebellious, out-of-the-box pick for critics groups, made it into the hypercompetitive supporting actress category. Not included, however, were the women of "Marty Supreme," Gwyneth Paltrow and Odessa A'zion, or Regina Hall for "One Battle After Another."

SNUB: Jafar Panahi and “It Was Just an Accident”

Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi did get nominations for the Palme d'Or-winning revenge drama "It Was Just an Accident" (original screenplay and international feature), but it seems like a wild oversight that one of our most vital and persecuted filmmakers wasn't also recognized for best picture and best director. Panahi filmed "It Was Just an Accident" clandestinely in Iran following a seven-month stint in prison that only ended in 2023 once he went on a hunger strike. A Tehran court in December sentenced him to a year in prison in absentia and imposed a two-year travel ban on him leaving Iran.

SNUB: “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle”

The Oscars have long overlooked anime, despite its immense popularity and quality and, this year, "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle," which has made over $722 million worldwide, was the big oversight in the animation category. Even "Elio" was nominated.

SNUB: Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”

Another headscratcher was Jesse Plemons missing out on a best actor nomination for his raw turn as the conspiracy theorist who kidnaps and tortures Emma Stone's CEO character in "Bugonia." As one of our great next generation character actors, it's wild that he's only been nominated once, for "The Power of the Dog." But Plemons not making it in meant that Ethan Hawke did for his unassailably wonderful performance as the witty and deeply insecure Lorenz Hart in "Blue Moon."

SURPRISE: “F1”

The Formula One racing movie "F1" might have been a big crowd pleaser and a hit for Apple, but it hadn't been on many lists for a best picture nomination.

SNUB: “Jay Kelly”

Noah Baumbach's "Jay Kelly" might have once been a top Oscar nominee. It's everything the academy tends to swoon over, a lovingly comedic ode to their industry and the people in it. Adam Sandler was great! As was Nicholas Britell's score. But this year it was just another film that got zero nominations.

