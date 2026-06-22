Oliver Tree, the eccentric American musician and comedian, killed at 32 in a Brazil helicopter crash

NEW YORK — Oliver Tree, the eccentric American musician known for viral stunts, alt-pop tracks like "Alien Boy" and "Life Goes On," and his unconventional style, died in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro on June 14. He was 32.

Representatives for Tree directed The Associated Press to an official confirmation posted to Tree’s Instagram account.

“Rest in peace Oliver Tree Nickell June 29, 1993 — June 14, 2026. Your legacy will live on forever,” the caption read next to a slideshow of images reflecting Tree’s life and career.

“His legacy will live on through his foundation/endowment named ‘Dr. Oliver Tree’s Extremely Epic Grant For Baby Geniuses’ coming soon. This is something that Oliver had put together before his passing, written in his will,” the caption continued. “We will make sure his wish comes to fruition so that more joy, love and art can be spread into the world, that was his final wish.”

On the morning of June 14, two helicopters collided and crashed in the Brazilian city's Western zone, killing all six people aboard, firefighters said. Police confirmed that Tree was on the list of passengers given to aviation authorities. Argentine streaming channel Blender said that content creator Gaspar Prim Díaz, known as Gaspi, was also in one of the helicopters.

Tree was in the middle of his world tour at the time, which kicked off in Mexico City on May 30 and was scheduled to hit all seven continents.

An outsider in pop and a viral hitmaker

Born June 29, 1993 in California, Oliver Tree Nickell June, a pop outsider with a knack for internet virality, was known for his own myth-making. Rocking bright ’80s fashion and a distinctive bowl cut, Tree told interviewers he started piano lessons when he was 3 years old and had an album written by age 6. When he started his recording career in the 2010s, he did so while creating characters and making memes as he made music.

He released an electronic EP, "Demons," under the name "Tree" in 2013 on R&S Records and scored a crucial feature on DJ and music producer Whethan's 2016 single "When I'm Down," growing his profile and online interest. That same year, he signed to the major label Atlantic Records and began recording as Oliver Tree.

In 2018, he released his “Alien Boy” EP with the record company, anchored by the double music video “All That x Alien Boy.” His specific visual language — off-kilter, comedic, collaborative — scored him legions of fans. To date, the video has over 52 million views on YouTube. And the single “Alien Boy” was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) — his first of a few. His other platinum-certified songs include 2018’s “Hurt,” 2021’s “Life Goes On” and 2022’s “Miss You” with German musician and DJ Robin Schulz.

Over the years, his music evolved, marrying the genres of alternative rock, hip-hop and electro-pop with his cheeky flair.

His comedic persona continued to develop at the same pace: Consider the music video for 2018's "Movement," where he bathed in a tub filled with Flaming Hot Cheetos and dubbed it an online "challenge." Or his 2020 major label full-length debut "Ugly Is Beautiful," released weeks after he set the Guinness World Record for the world's largest kick scooter.

Then came 2022’s “Cowboy Tears,” a humorous country detour, 2023’s “Alone in the Crowd,” which follows the story of a character named Cornelius Cummings, and most recently, his entirely self-produced 2026 album, “Love You Madly Hate You Badly.”

All the while, his social media profile continued to explode due to his humorous antics and hooky-heavy songs. On TikTok, he boasts of 22.6 million followers — as well as 8.6 million on YouTube and 5 million on Instagram.

Tributes to Tree quickly poured in from other musicians

As news of Tree’s death broke online, famous fans and friends began paying homage to him.

"Spoke to Oliver a few weeks ago. This is heartbreaking. A really amazing and beautiful human," rapper Kid Cudi wrote on X. "Sending all my prayers and love to the families dealing with losses. Oliver we love you, forever."

"Been an absolute wreck today. It's really hard to understand how someone who you once shared such a specific and formative time of your life with can all of a sudden be gone," singer Melanie Martínez wrote Sunday in an Instagram Story post. "He was so dedicated to his art which I admired and respected so deeply. I think everyone who knew him will look back at those moments of laughter and joy he so easily sparked. His laugh was so contagious and warm."

"I'm in shock … I can't believe it," wrote singer Bebe Rexha on X. "He was so smart. Passionate. Talented. Kind. I'm so sad. May he rest in peace."

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.