New York Philharmonic musicians agree to 30% raise over 3-year contract

NEW YORK — (AP) — The New York Philharmonic and its musicians' union settled on a collective bargaining agreement Thursday that includes a 30% raise over three years.

The deal with Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians calls for raises of about 15% in 2024-25, and 7.5% each in 2025-26 and 2026-27. Base pay will rise to $205,000 by the deal’s final season.

Ratification of the new deal is expected to take place Friday, and the contract will run from Saturday through Sept. 20, 2027.

A four-year contract that included pandemic-related pay cuts through August 2023 was due to expire this week.

The philharmonic is in the first of two seasons without a music director. Jaap van Zweden left at the end of the 2023-24 season and Gustavo Dudamel starts in 2026-27. The philharmonic also is searching for a CEO following the abrupt departure of Gary Ginstling in July after one year.

