NBC bumps Yankees-Red Sox to stay with golf as Scheffler forces playoff

NEW YORK — It is rare that a New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game gets preempted for anything, especially on network television.

That was the case though Sunday night due to a rain delay at the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship, and with Scottie Scheffler in contention.

An NBC Sports spokesman said the decision was made in consultation with the PGA Tour and Major League Baseball to stick with coverage of the golf tournament once it resumed at 7:20 p.m. EST until it finished or was suspended due to darkness.

Scheffler — the world's No.. 1 player — made an 8-foot par putt on the 18th hole to force a sudden-death playoff against Viktor Hovland on Monday morning. Tournament officials determined officials deemed there was not enough daylight to start the playoff.

The final round was stopped for 90 minutes as storms moved over the TPC River Highlands course in Cromwell, Connecticut. NBC aired the conclusion of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. The start of the final round of third women's major of the year in Chaska, Minnesota, was delayed 3 1/2 hours due to rain. Haeran Ryu won by two strokes for her first major title.

The Yankees-Red Sox game was also streamed on Peacock. NBC picked up coverage at 8:28 p.m. during the bottom of the fourth inning with the Red Sox leading 2-0.

NBC viewers still got to see Boston's Sonny Gray have a no hitter through seven innings before the Yankees' Amed Rosario ended it with a single with one out in the eighth inning.

This is NBC's first season carrying “Sunday Night Baseball.” It was the first Yankees-Red Sox game on NBC since Sept. 8, 1995.

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