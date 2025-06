This weeks nominee is Miranda Kay of Seminole County 911 Dispatch. Miranda was nominated by her sister Ashleigh who said, “She makes sure the Seminole county 911 system is responsive. Without her we wouldn’t be able to call 911.”

Miranda, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 Gift Card to Fishlips Waterfront Bar and Grill in Port Canaveral.

©2025 Cox Media Group