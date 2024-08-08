Entertainment

Michele Pfeiffer is Montana-bound in 'Yellowstone' spinoff called 'Madison'

By The Associated Press

TV - Michelle Pfeiffer FILE - Michelle Pfeiffer appears at the UK launch of the streaming site Paramount + in London on June 20, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File) (Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

By The Associated Press

Michelle Pfeiffer is heading to Montana.

The Oscar nominee will executive produce and star in “Madison,” a new Taylor Sheridan-penned series set in the “Yellowstone” universe, Paramount announced Thursday.

Set in present day, "Madison" is the "Yellowstone" sequel that has been promised since it was announced the upcoming second half of season five would air in November. Those final episodes will conclude the series and be without its original star Kevin Costner.

The mothership series, about the Dutton family — who for generations has owned a massive, enviable piece of land in Montana — has been a benchmark for the Paramount streamer. The 2022 premiere episode of season five was watched by 12.1 million people.

Another “Yellowstone” prequel is also planned called “1944.”

Pfeiffer's show follows a family of New Yorkers, now in the Madison River valley of central Montana, and deals with themes of grief and human connection.

Her last TV show was in 2022 playing Betty Ford in Showtime's “The First Lady."

A release date for “Madison” has not been announced.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!