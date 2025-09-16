Marlee Matlin, Ron Howard, Colman Domingo and more mourn the death of Robert Redford

Hollywood figures and fans of movies mourned the death of Robert Redford, expressing affection and admiration for the Oscar-winning director, liberal activist and godfather for independent cinema.

Actor Colman Domingo said Redford had an “everlasting impact” on movies and director Ron Howard called his Sundance Film Festival a “game changer.” “Reservation Dogs” director Sterlin Harjo said Redford empowered filmmakers. Both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump said they admired his work.

Redford died Tuesday “at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved,” publicist Cindi Berger said.

Here's a roundup of some notable reaction to Redford's death and his legacy.

Ron Howard

"#RIP & thank you Robert Redford, a tremendously influential cultural figure for the creative choices made as an actor/producer/director & for launching the Sundance Film Festival which supercharged America's Independent Film movement. Artistic Gamechanger." — on X.

Marlee Matlin

"Our film, CODA, came to the attention of everyone because of Sundance. And Sundance happened because of Robert Redford. A genius has passed. RIP Robert." — on X.

Sterlin Harjo

"My career and path as a young man was defined by his commitment to supporting independent cinema and especially his commitment to empower Native film and storytellers." — on Instagram.

Donald Trump

“Robert Redford was great. He had a series of years where, there was nobody better.” — told reporters.

Stephen King

"Robert Redford has passed away. He was part of a new and exciting Hollywood in the 70s and 80s. Hard to believe he was 89." — on X.

Hillary Clinton

"I always admired Robert Redford, not only for his legendary career as an actor and director but for what came next. He championed progressive values like protecting the environment and access to the arts while creating opportunities for new generations of activists and filmmakers. A true American icon." — on Instagram.

Colman Domingo

"With love and admiration. Thank you Mr. Redford for your everlasting impact. Will be felt for generations. R.I.P." — on X.

Ry Russo-Young

"So much of Redford's work-on screen and off- has been about making challenging, truthful and meaningful movies. Sundance Film Festival, which he founded, was the creative home for so many of us in independent film. Grateful for all he's given." — on Instagram.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox

“Decades ago, Robert Redford came to Utah and fell in love with this place. He cherished our landscapes and built a legacy that made Utah a home for storytelling and creativity. Through Sundance and his devotion to conservation, he shared Utah with the world.” — in a statement.

Cary Elwes

"There weren't that many towering legends that loomed large in our home growing up as a kid but Robert Redford was certainly one of them." — on Instagram.

