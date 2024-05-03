Marissa Green | Honoree for May 3rd, 2024

Marissa was nominated by her father, Ed, who said “Marissa went through 37 operations when she was born to remove a Nevus that covered her back. She over came this and is now a RN for Orlando Health at South Lake Hospital. She has received numerous awards and most recently received an award for having the Most Positive Reviews for the entire year for her unit. She is truly a hero as she is paying back for all the great care she was given when she had all those operations. This is why she needs to be honored.”

Marissa, thanks for all you’ve done for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a $100 gift card to Splitsville at Disney Springs.

