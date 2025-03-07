Entertainment

Lydia Hendrix | Honoree for March 7th, 2025

Lydia Hendrix

Lydia was nominated by her husband Carl who says ,”Quite simply, Lydia is a bad ass! She is often referred to as Wonder Woman because of her impressive drive, focus, skill set, knowledge, and leadership. She has been a nurse for 35 years, just received her Doctorate in Nursing Leadership, and currently runs Leesburg Hospital for UFHealth.”

Lydia, As a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive an $100 Gift Card to the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill.


