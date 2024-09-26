Lt. Chris Henderson | Honoree for September 20th, 2024

Lieutenant Paramedic of Orange County Fire Rescue, Chris Henderson was nominated by his coworker Ed Avila, who said, “A year ago to the date my family had to deal with the failing health of my father who ultimately passed. Words would truly fail me to express how much Chris would help me get through this difficult moment in my life. He is a husband to his lovely wife for over 20 years, a great father to two beautiful daughters and he’s served as a Firefighter for over 20 years. When things got rough Chris didn’t hesitate to be there for me and for my family, even to this day he looks after us. Truly deserving of any and all acknowledgments.

Chris, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a $100 gift card for Homecomin’ Kitchen at Disney Springs.

