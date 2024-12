Chad was nominated by his wife Savanna Lawson, who said , ”My husband will be coming up on his 20 year anniversary at work. He is a hard working lieutenant and an amazing father to 6 kids! This would be a great way to celebrate all of his hard work with the Kissimmee fire department!”

Chad, As a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 gift card for Twin Peaks.

