Winner from Central Florida claims $61K in the Fantasy Five

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida Fantasy 5 players — check your tickets!

The Florida Lottery announced the winning ticket for the Feb. 21 evening drawing was sold in Brevard County.

The winning ticket matched the numbers in Saturday’s draw for Fantasy 5.

Those numbers were: 10-11-15-17-24.

Lottery officials said the winning Quick Pick ticket—worth $61,470.67—was purchased at DJ Food Mart LLC.





Community members and game enthusiasts, don’t forget to check your tickets and play responsibly.

