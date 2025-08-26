Lil Nas X says arrest and jail time were 'terrifying'

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Lil Nas X said Tuesday that his arrest and jail time were "terrifying" in his first public comments since he was charged with attacking Los Angeles police officers.

The 26-year-old rapper and singer whose legal name is Montero Lamar Hill pleaded not guilty to four felony counts on Monday and was released on bail after spending the weekend in jail.

In a video posted to Instagram, he smiled and shook his head in disbelief as he said "these last four days have been terrifying."

But he added with a laugh, speaking of himself, that “Your girl is going to be OK. She’s going to be alright.”

He did not address any specifics about what happened, and his representatives have not responded to requests for comment.

Authorities said Lil Nas X was walking naked down a major street in LA's San Fernando Valley, and charged at police officers who were responding to calls about him. A criminal complaint says three officers were hurt, and he was charged with three felony counts of battery with injury on a police officer along with one count of resisting an executive officer.

He pleaded not guilty in a court appearance and was released on $75,000 bail on the condition that he attend drug treatment regularly.

His lawyer told a judge Monday that the allegations are an “absolute aberration” in an otherwise “remarkable” life.

He's set to return to court on Sept. 15 for his next pre-trial hearing.

The rapper and singer from Atlanta is best known for 2018's country and hip-hop merging "Old Town Road," which spent a record 19 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won him two Grammys.

Known for his genre-bending, innovating sounds and style, Lil Nas X's first full studio album, 2021's "Montero," went to No. 2 on the Billboard album chart and was nominated for a Grammy for album of the year. Other hits have included "Industry Baby" and "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)."

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.