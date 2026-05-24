Entertainment

Life of A Basketball Fan: Taylor Swift attends Cavs-Knicks in Cleveland with fiance Travis Kelce

By TOM WITHERS
Knicks Cavaliers Basketball Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce talk with Ahmaad Crump, Cleveland Cavaliers' arena host, during a timeout in the first half of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the New York Knicks in Cleveland, Monday, May 24, 2027. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By TOM WITHERS

CLEVELAND — Turns out, Taylor Swift likes basketball, too.

The global music superstar sat courtside at Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday night along with fiance and Cleveland native Travis Kelce as the Cavaliers hosted the New York Knicks desperately needing a win in the series.

Swift and Kelce, who recently signed a 3-year, $54 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, took their seats in Rocket Arena shortly before the opening tip. Their appearance caused a stir as fans reacted to seeing the power couple together.

Kelce didn't need long to settle in and was animated while cheering for the Cavs.

With the Cavs trailing 91-82 at the end of the third quarter, Kelce and Swift were shown on the arena's giant scoreboard. Fans cheered wildly as Kelce showed off his team cap and wine-and-gold shirt before chugging a beer to help rally the Cavs.

As Kelce gulped down his beverage, Swift covered her mouth and feigned shock and embarrassment.

Swift became a staple at Chiefs home games when she began dating Kelce a few years ago. She also accompanied him to Game 1 of the AL Championship Series at Yankee Stadium in 2024.

Kelce has attended Cavs games in the past and he and his brother, Jason, were celebrated with a bobblehead giveaway by Cleveland in 2024.

The couple announced their engagement last year and there are reports they'll get married sometime this summer.

The Knicks have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series after winning twice at Madison Square Garden.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

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