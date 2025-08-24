'KPop Demon Hunters' gives Netflix its first box-office win

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Netflix appears to have its first No. 1 box-office title in the streaming company's 18-year history thanks to the sensation of "KPop Demon Hunters."

Rival studios on Sunday estimated "KPop Demon Hunters" led all films over the weekend with $16-18 million in ticket sales. Distribution executives from three studios shared their estimates for the Netflix phenomenon on condition of anonymity because the streaming company has a policy of not reporting ticket sales.

Following a dominating few weeks as one of the most popular Netflix releases ever, the streamer put the film into 1,750 theaters for sing-along screenings Saturday and Sunday. Studios are able to accurately estimate ticket sales for all releases on Sunday morning, though the uncommon nature of the “KPop Demon Hunters” releases means a wider variance. Some estimates were as high as $20 million.

It amounted to a victory lap for "KPop Demon Hunters," arguably the biggest hit of Hollywood's summer, and an ironic success for Netflix, whose emphasis on streaming, not theatrical release, upended the movie industry. Another sore spot for Hollywood: The film was developed and produced by Sony Pictures, which sold it to Netflix.

Not all exhibitors went along. AMC, the largest theater chain in North America, declined to show the movie. But that didn’t stop Netflix from claiming the box-office title its more traditional competitors typically own.

David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm FranchiseRe, called it “a completely unique two-day musical event.”

“It may turn out to be higher,” said Gross. “Theater owners are quick on their feet and can add capacity according to demand.”

The theatrical release, though limited, is out of the ordinary for the streaming giant, which has long stressed a commitment to subscriber releases. The movie debuted on the platform in late June and is currently Netflix's most-watched animated original film.

The film centers on Huntr/x, a KPop superstar trio who double as demon hunters. The members, Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong) and Zooey (Ji-young Yoo), must protect their fans and face their biggest enemy yet: a rival boy band made up of demons in disguise.

Zach Cregger's horror hit "Weapons" maintained strength in the box office during its third weekend, bringing in $15.6 million domestically. The buzzy horror movie has proved its staying power, raking in over $100 million globally since its release.

Disney's "Freakier Friday" landed behind the horror movie once again, earning $9.2 million in North American theaters.

The two films are “real bright spots” as the box office heads into a “rather quiet finish” for the summer, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for the data firm Comscore. Both films, which premiered simultaneously earlier this month, had a minimal 36% drop from last weekend.

“I think we have to look at the currency of the goodwill generated by people having these great summer moviegoing experiences,” Dergarabedian said. “We have to look at that as a more important metric than just the bottom-line dollars and cents.”

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" earned $5.9 million domestically during its fifth weekend. The movie enjoyed a strong $118 million debut but has experienced a steady decline.

Newcomer "Honey Don't!" opened in 1,317 North American theaters with a weekend gross estimate of $3 million, in line with expectations. The movie made it to the top 10, right above "The Naked Gun."

The dark comedy stars Margaret Qualley as Honey O’Donahue, a small-town private investigator who investigates a slew of strange deaths tied to a church in Bakersfield, California.

Top 10 movies by domestic box office

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

1. “Weapons,” $15.6 million.

2. “Freakier Friday,” $9.2 million.

3. “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” $5.9 million.

4. “The Bad Guys 2," $5.1 million.

5. “Nobody 2," $3.7 million.

6. “Superman," $3.4 million.

7. “Honey Don't!" $3 million.

8. “The Naked Gun,” $3 million.

9. “Jurassic World Rebirth," $2.1 million.

10. “Relay,” $2 million.

Coyle reported from New York.

