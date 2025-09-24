Kimmel returns to late night with an emotional monologue but no apologies following suspension

NEW YORK — (AP) — Jimmy Kimmel offered no apologies in his return to late-night television and, in an emotional monologue where he appeared close to tears, said he was not trying to joke about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. He also paid tribute to Kirk's widow.

Nearly 8 million people had watched Kimmel’s first show back from a nearly one-week suspension on YouTube by midmorning Wednesday. Typically, he gets about 1.8 million viewers each night on television. Ratings were due to be released later in the day.

In his first public comments following the suspension, Kimmel did not hesitate to joke about his frequent foil, President Donald Trump, and credited him for what is expected to be a ratings bonanza.

“He tried,” Kimmel said. “He did his best to cancel me. Instead, he forced millions of people to watch the show. That backfired bigly. He might have to release the Epstein files to distract us from this now.”

Kimmel said: “It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don’t think there’s anything funny about it.” He said Kirk’s widow, Erika, performed a “selfless act of grace” in publicly forgiving her husband’s killer.

“That is an example we should follow,” he said.

He added: “I don’t think what I’m going to say is going to make much of a difference. If you like me, you like me. If you don’t, you don’t. I have no illusions about changing anyone’s mind.”

Andrew Kolvet, a spokesperson for Turning Point USA, the organization Kirk founded that is now headed by his widow, posted on X that Kimmel’s monologue was “not good enough” and that he needed to apologize.

“Yes, Jimmy got emotional,” Kolvet wrote. “So what. He’s emotional for himself because he almost torched his entire career.”

Meanwhile, comic Ben Stiller posted that it was a “brilliant monologue."

The incident triggered a national discussion about freedom of speech and Trump's ability to police the words of journalists, commentators and even comics. In a social media post, the president criticized ABC for bringing Kimmel back and threatened a lawsuit.

Kimmel took the stage to a long standing ovation and chants of “Jimmy, Jimmy.” One audience member, Walter Bates, said after the taping that Kimmel’s discussion of Kirk’s widow was “a very moving moment” that caused both him and his wife to get "very emotional.”

___

Associated Press Writer Liam McEwan in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.