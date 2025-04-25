Kim Fuehrer | Honoree for April 25th, 2025

Kim Fuehrer was nominated by coworker Sonya Banner who says, “I am honored to nominate Officer Kim Fuehrer for the First Responder award. Kim is our beloved SRO here at Crystal Lake Elementary. She has built strong relationships with the staff and students. The staff are always kept up-to-date with new security protocols and receive the latest training updates. The students look up to Officer Kim, she is their confidant & she guides them towards engaging in more positive choices. She also goes over and above her duty with attending after hour student events and hosts the year end Safety Patrol field trip to Washington DC. When school is out, she is back on patrol protecting the city of Lake Mary."

Kim, As a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive four tickets to SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival with Kansas performing live on May 3rd! Winning nominee also gets reserved seats for the show, passes to meet Kansas, and a food and beverage sampler lanyard!

