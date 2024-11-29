Entertainment

Kevin Pratt | Honoree for November 29th, 2024

Chief Kevin Pratt

Kevin was nominated by his brother in law Rob Wenzel who said, “Kevin is a model of what a police officer should be. He’s been with Lake Mary PD for over 25 years. In the early 2000′s Kevin revived the K-9 for LMPD, which had been dormant for 15-20 years. He has worked his way up to be the Chief of Police. I couldn’t be any more proud of his service to the community.”

Kevin, As a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 gift card for Twin Peaks.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!