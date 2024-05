Jonah Dawson, a Firefighter and EMT for the Ocoee Fire Department, was nominated by his friend, Angela, who said “Young man, but worked himself through school and now serves the area as a Firefighter/EMT. Paramedic school is next. Still finds time to open every door for his GF, cars, stores, etc. Exceptional young man.”

Jonah, as a way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 gift card to Splitsville at Disney Springs.

