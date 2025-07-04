Entertainment

Joey Russo |Honoree for July 4th, 2025

Police

Joey was nominated by his friend Patrick Bradac who said, “Joey deserves to be honored because of his persistence in the first responder field, his commitment to his work, he knows his job is to protect and serve the people of Altamonte Springs and he understands the duties that are given to him. And he as a person, is a great role model and is the most loyal friend anyone could ask for. If anyone deserves this, it’s Joey.”

Joey, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $75 Gift Card to Shake Shack.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!