Jeannette Parnell | Honoree for November 15th, 2024

Jeannette Parnell was nominated by her spouse, Brett Parnell who says, “Jeannette is an RN and has been serving the Central Florida area for over 15 years. For most of her career she worked in the PICU caring for sick/injured children. She now serves at a Surgical Center helping patients prepare and recover from surgery. She is very deserving of the nomination and recognition.”

Jeannette, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive four tickets to Seaworld’s Christmas Celebration.

©2024 Cox Media Group