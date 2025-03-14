Javier Landa | Honoree for March 14th, 2025

Javier Landa was nominated by his wife Cindy who says ‚”My husband is a detective with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. We recently had our second baby and he has been amazing taking care of our toddler so I could focus on recovering and taking care of our new baby. When he’s not working on special victims cases, any spare time he has he takes classes to get his master’s degree or studies for his corporal exam and interview. He does it all to provide a better life for us. He is the true definition of a first responder and great husband. I would love to see him honored.”

Javier, As a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive an $100 Gift Card to the Great Greek Mediterranean Grill.





