Jason Griffin | Honoree for August 30th, 2024

Jason Griffin was nominated by his friend, Sam Richter, who said “Jason is a Lieutenant and paramedic with the Groveland Fire Department. He is also a paramedic instructor and a rescue diver. Not only is he a great fireman and medic but he is a foster and adoptive parent and has 5 kids. Jason is always helping others and serving his community. If there is anyone I know that deserves to be recognized it is him.”

Jason, thanks for all you’ve done for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive admission for 4 to Gatorland including the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line.

