Entertainment

Jaime Escobar|Honoree for June 20th, 2025

Jaime Escobar

This weeks nominee is Jaime Escobar of Ocoee Fire Department. Jaime was nominated by his wife Tiesh who said, “I believe that Jamie deserves to be the first responder Friday honoree because he puts his heart and soul into every call that he makes. He is extremely passionate about saving lives. He shows courage, he shows bravery, but most importantly, he shows sympathy and empathy to his patients, whether it’s on a car crash, fire or some kind of health issue.”

Jaime, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 Gift Card to The Whiskey on Sand Lake Road.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!