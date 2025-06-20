Jaime Escobar|Honoree for June 20th, 2025

This weeks nominee is Jaime Escobar of Ocoee Fire Department. Jaime was nominated by his wife Tiesh who said, “I believe that Jamie deserves to be the first responder Friday honoree because he puts his heart and soul into every call that he makes. He is extremely passionate about saving lives. He shows courage, he shows bravery, but most importantly, he shows sympathy and empathy to his patients, whether it’s on a car crash, fire or some kind of health issue.”

Jaime, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 Gift Card to The Whiskey on Sand Lake Road.

