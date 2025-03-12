Group is producing documentary on life and death of Detroit urban fiction legend Donald Goines

DETROIT — (AP) — Who killed Donald Goines?

Producers of a documentary on the life of the prisoner-turned urban fiction writer of novels about the violence, drugs and prostitution that he surrounded himself with in Detroit are hoping the answer hasn't been lost to time — or the streets.

It's been more than 50 years since Goines and his common-law wife, Shirley Sailor, were found shot to death on Oct. 21, 1974 in their flat in Highland Park, a small enclave of Detroit. Each had been shot five times. Their two young children were home at the time of the killings.

Goines was 37.

No arrests were made and rumors swelled. Some speculated the killings had something to do with Goines' heroin addiction. Others nodded to the theory that the fictional subjects of his novels appeared a bit too much like the real-life hustlers, pimps, drug dealers and stickup men who prowled the city's streets.

“There have been at least a half-dozen, quite possibly a dozen, elements of speculation as to how Mr. Goines and the mother of his children were murdered,” said Bill Proctor, a private investigator hired to find the killer or killers. “But no one has come forward with enough information to charge the persons responsible.”

Shaking ‘The Trees’

Proctor said a $5,000 reward being offered by the producers of the documentary might help “shake the trees” and find “someone who might still be alive or have an understanding” of the facts of the case.

Goines wrote 16 books over a span of several short years. His raw, stark and undiluted writings are filled with the urban street life imagery of the late 1960s and early 1970s.

“Dopefiend,” was published in 1971. Fifteen more including “Street Players,” “Daddy Cool” and “Kenyatta's Last Hit,” would follow over the next three years. The titles and the content resonated with many Black readers, especially in Detroit where Goines' books often held prominence on living room coffee tables and bookshelves.

“When I read his books, I can visualize — I can picture what he’s writing about,” said his daughter, Donna Sailor. “He was so descriptive about what he wrote. That’s kind of like how it was back then.”

Donna Sailor was 2 when her parents were killed. She doesn’t remember anything about the shooting or her parents.

“We would see friends of the family that knew my dad and my mom,” Sailor, 52, told The Associated Press Thursday. “They would say she was a sweetheart, and she was funny and had a great smile.”

Less information about Goines was volunteered, though, she added.

“No one ever went into great detail about him. They would say he was a nice guy,” said Sailor.

Iceberg Slim to Goines

The urban lit genre dates back at least to 1967, and the release of the memoir "Pimp," written by Robert Maupin, who also was in jail when he began writing under the name Iceberg Slim. Maupin built a large word-of-mouth following and one of his readers was Goines. Generations later, hip-hop stars like Tupac Shakur were also inspired by the books and have referenced Goines and Iceberg Slim in their recordings. Shakur even once declared: "Machiavelli was my tutor, Donald Goines my father figure."

Goines' parents owned a clothes-cleaning and other businesses in Detroit and were part of the city's Black middle class. He enlisted in the Air Force and spent time in Korea and Japan during the Korean War. It was there Goines became addicted to heroin, according to various reports on his life.

After his time in the military, Goines returned to Detroit in the mid-1950s. He drifted into the city's criminal underbelly, finding himself jailed for various crimes.

Holloway House published Goines' novels from 1971 to 2008, according to current publisher Kensington.

Under Kensington, Goines books have sold about 500,000 copies in print, alone. He consistently is one of Kensington's top reordered authors and his books have been “selling at a stronger pace” since it launched a reissue program in 2020, according to the company.

Telling His Story

Robert (Tape) Bailey and Craig Gore are the driving forces behind the documentary which is expected to be released by the end of the year. Both read Goines’ books while incarcerated, separately.

Bailey, 49, was born in Detroit and now lives in Los Angeles. He spent time in federal prison as young man for possession with intent to deliver drugs in Ohio.

Goines wrote in detail about things he had witnessed firsthand, Bailey said.

Gore, 51, of Los Angeles, stumbled onto Goines while serving time for burglary and theft. He says that through the $5,000 reward, they hope to bring more accuracy to the documentary.

“We might find nothing. We might solve the murder,” he said.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.