Greg Matthews | Honoree for Dec 22nd, 2023

Greg Matthews

Greg was nominated by his wife, Monica, who shared how “Greg is a correctional deputy with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. He was recently diagnosed with stage 3 melanoma and is currently undergoing treatment. During his diagnosis and treatment, he continues to give his all at home and work. I want to thank my husband for his dedication.”

Greg, thanks for all you’ve done for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a $100 gift card for Twin Peaks Restaurant.

